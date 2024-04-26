Butler County high school ranked among Ohio’s best

The Ross Twp. high school, which enrolls 872 students in grades 9-12, ranked 91st out of Ohio’s 1,152 public high schools, according to the annual evaluation.

The high school, which recorded a 97.7% graduation rate in the state’s most recent annual report card, is the only Butler County public high school to be listed among the top 100 in Ohio in the yearly rankings.

Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills High School in Hamilton County was ranked number one in the state, and Warren County’s Mason High School came in at 18th in Ohio.

Ross High School Principal Brian Martin, who has led the school since 2011, said the school’s track record of success reflects beyond his school to the entire Ross Twp. area.

“It’s a testament to the dedication and excellence of our entire school community,” said Martin. “It’s not just about numbers or rankings, it’s about the hard work, passion and commitment of our students, staff and families.”

In recent years Ross Schools have struggled financially, making millions of dollars in personnel and program budget cuts while seeing local voters reject three proposed school tax hikes in 2022 and 2023.

Ross’ ranking has fallen compared to last year.

In 2023, U.S. News & World Report had listed Ross High School as 80th best in the state.

The 2,800-student in largely rural west Butler County recently saw the announcement of its superintendent – Chad Konkle – leaving to take a high district position with Warren County’s Little Miami Schools at the end of this school year.

The district on Thursday announced the hiring of Fairfield Schools Assistant Superintendent William Rice as Ross’ new superintendent.

For years the high school – and Ross’ four feeder schools – have consistently been rated by the Ohio Department of Education’s annual state report cards as the overall best in the county and among some of the top school systems in southwest Ohio.

Martin said: “This achievement reflects our collective efforts in providing a well-rounded education that prepares our students for success in the ever-changing world.”