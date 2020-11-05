Middletown income tax to increase: What comes next?

Palenick said the fact there was no opposition “spoke volumes on the real need."

“We’re committed to getting this done by the end of 2022,” Palenick said.

Councilman Joe Mulligan said he appreciates the investment Middletown voters are putting into their roads.

“Now it’s up to council and staff to make sure it gets done and do it in an efficient manner,” he said.

Rick Pearce, president/CEO of The Chamber of Commerce Serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton, said his group was “ecstatic” that residents passed the issue.

"This infrastructure project begins the process of our re-development,” Pearce said. “It is a project that all residents and businesses can get excited about.”

Casey Purnhagen, a member of the citizen’s group that promoted the grassroots effort for passage of the income tax increase, said the benefit will be obvious.

“In two to three years, they (residents) will see a big difference in their streets,” she said. “They are literally going to feel the change on a day to day basis (when construction starts).

Purnhagen said, "voters felt that it was time and I think voters were ready.”

“This shows what can happen when a group of people see a need to fix something, roll up their sleeves, put in their time and treasure to make their corner of the world better,” Purnhagen said. “People can make things happen at the local level. Citizens hold the heaviest lever of power to make change. That’s how the system is designed to work.”

Now that the income tax increase has passed, Purnhagen said the committee will work to make sure the work gets done as promised.