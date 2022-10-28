Middletown HS marching band to make 20th consecutive state appearance

The band earned overall superior ratings at each of its last four regional contests that qualified them for OMEA State Finals, Leisten said.

He said throughout the season, the band received many awards. Last week at the Shawnee Band-O-Rama the band competed in a field of 16 and received Best Overall Color Guard, Best Overall Music, Best Overall Visual, Best Overall General Effect and won the Grand Champion award.

“This has been a really fun and hard-working group to direct,” Leisten said. “They work really well as a team and have pushed really hard to achieve their success. We have an amazing group of students, staff and parent volunteers that make it happen.”