Middletown great, first Black basketball player at Miami dies

Following his three years as a starting guard for Miami, Barnette spent three years in the Navy where he made the fleet and all-Navy team. From there, he played for four years earning worldwide notoriety as the Dribbling Wizard, playing for the Harlem Globetrotters.

He was inducted into the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, the MHS Hall of Fame in 2000 and Miami’s Hall of Fame in 2002.

Barnette, the youngest of 10 children, is survived by his wife, Barbara; four children, Cherie, Don Jr., Nikki and Andrea; two grandchildren; brother Van Barnette and sister Helen Barnette.

His nephew said funeral arrangements are pending but his uncle will be buried in California.