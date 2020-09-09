Miami passes 1,000 student coronavirus cases as new diagnoses slow

Miami University reported 1,084 total student coronavirus cases on Monday, but there were fewer new cases reported than in recent days.
There were 55 new cases reported Tuesday after 13 cases reported Monday, according to Miami’s coronavirus dashboard. That was down from a daily high of 132 new cases last Wednesday.
There were three new staff cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to five.
In-person classes at Miami don’t begin until Sept. 21, and officials had said the school may continue to operate education remotely if the cases did not slow. Butler County health officials had also expressed concerns about a possible rise in cases after the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Miami President Gregory Crawford joined a Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conference last week and said “this surge of cases really demonstrates the aggressive nature of this virus.”
“We are working very hard to flatten the curve and turnover our current – and very concerning – upward trend,” Crawford said during the Governor’s online broadcast.
Much of the problem, said county health officials, are socializing habits of college students who are not take precautions of social distancing needed to tamp down spikes in local community infection rates.
“There is a substantial risk of COVID-19 outbreaks at college and universities, which is now being seen in numerous places across the country,” says Jennifer Bailer Health Commissioner for the Butler County General Health District.
“Even the best plans don’t always prevent the virus from spreading on a campus because of the traditional nature of college - social events, house parties, dorms, dining halls, and large classrooms. The traditional college experience has generally been about socializing. Unfortunately, the spread of this disease is driven by behaviors like socializing in close quarters.”