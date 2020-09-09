Miami passes 1,000 student coronavirus cases as new diagnoses slow

“We are working very hard to flatten the curve and turnover our current – and very concerning – upward trend,” Crawford said during the Governor’s online broadcast.

Much of the problem, said county health officials, are socializing habits of college students who are not take precautions of social distancing needed to tamp down spikes in local community infection rates.

“There is a substantial risk of COVID-19 outbreaks at college and universities, which is now being seen in numerous places across the country,” says Jennifer Bailer Health Commissioner for the Butler County General Health District.

“Even the best plans don’t always prevent the virus from spreading on a campus because of the traditional nature of college - social events, house parties, dorms, dining halls, and large classrooms. The traditional college experience has generally been about socializing. Unfortunately, the spread of this disease is driven by behaviors like socializing in close quarters.”