Middletown firefighter climbs 110 floors in honor of 9/11 firefighters who ‘paid the price’

But after watching news reports a day before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorism attacks, Shawn McIntosh decided to try to simulate the 110 floors some firefighters climbed at the World Trade Center.

McIntosh, 35, in his sixth year in Middletown after part-time stints with the Fairfield Twp., Liberty Twp. and Moraine fire departments, asked Chief Paul Lolli if he could wear his gear while exercising on the stepper at the Atrium YMCA.