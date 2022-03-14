Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Middletown fire chief named interim city manager

Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli was named interim city manager on Monday after Jim Palenick and the city of Middletown signed a mutual separation agreement.. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli was named interim city manager on Monday after Jim Palenick and the city of Middletown signed a mutual separation agreement.. CONTRIBUTED

News
By Rick McCrabb
53 minutes ago

Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli, 60, was named interim city manager on Monday after Jim Palenick and the city of Middletown signed a mutual separation agreement.

Lolli will continue as fire chief. He’s scheduled to retire as fire chief in less than two years, he said. He has served the city for 32 years, including seven years as chief.

Lolli will be paid an additional $1,293.75 every two weeks to serve as interim city manager, according to his contract.

Now the city is looking for its third city manager in less than three years.

Palenick succeeded former city manager Doug Adkins, who was terminated by Middletown City Council in December 2019.

Palenick earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration and economics from Western Michigan University in 1981, graduating summa cum laude. He also earned a master’s degree in public administration, with honors, in 1987, also from Western Michigan University.

Palenick has more than 30 years of experience in different city management and economic development roles.

ExploreUPDATES: Middletown removes city manager after fewer than 2 years

In Other News
1
CVG airport says this week will be busier than usual though some prices...
2
Middletown removes city manager after fewer than 2 years
3
North ‘B’ Street in Hamilton, a major artery of the city, to reopen in...
4
West Chester Twp. man killed in crash on I-75
5
Five Points intersection road project begins; Hancock Avenue closed

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top