Middletown fire chief named interim city manager

Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli, 60, was named interim city manager on Monday after Jim Palenick and the city of Middletown signed a mutual separation agreement.
Lolli will continue as fire chief. He’s scheduled to retire as fire chief in less than two years, he said. He has served the city for 32 years, including seven years as chief.
Lolli will be paid an additional $1,293.75 every two weeks to serve as interim city manager, according to his contract.
Now the city is looking for its third city manager in less than three years.
Palenick succeeded former city manager Doug Adkins, who was terminated by Middletown City Council in December 2019.
Palenick earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration and economics from Western Michigan University in 1981, graduating summa cum laude. He also earned a master’s degree in public administration, with honors, in 1987, also from Western Michigan University.
Palenick has more than 30 years of experience in different city management and economic development roles.
