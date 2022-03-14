Hamburger icon
Middletown removes city manager after fewer than 2 years

Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick speaks at a groundbreaking for Phoenix Metals at MADE Industrial Park in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Rick McCrabb
Updated 44 minutes ago
Fire Chief Paul Lolli named interim city manager during search for replacement

Jim Palenick and the city of Middletown signed a mutual separation agreement this morning, less than two years after he was hired as Middletown’s city manager.

Middletown City Council met in executive session this morning, then voted 5-0 to separate from Palenick, who started in July 2020.

Fire Chief Paul Lolli, 60, was named interim city manager and he will continue as fire chief. He’s scheduled to retire as fire chief in less than two years, he said. He has served the city for 32 years, including seven years as chief.

Lolli will be paid an additional $1,293.75 every two weeks to serve as interim city manager, according to his contract.

The city agreed to pay Palenick a gross sum of $128,764.67 for six months salary, benefits and accrued time off, according to the separation agreement that he and Law Director Ben Yoder signed.

Middletown’s Assistant City Manager Susan Cohen has accepted an administrator position with Union Twp. in Clermont County.

Middletown has major economic development plans in the works, including the redevelopment of the Ohio 4 corridor; the transformation of the Towne Mall; and a ballot issue in May to build new fire stations. Palenick has met extensively with leaders in Butler and Warren counties on the Ohio 4 corridor and Towne Mall projects.

In 2020, Palenick, who was the city administrator in Racine, Wisc., was named city manager after he was selected from a field of 22 applicants.

Palenick’s salary in 2020 was $160,000 and a raise of $5,000 was built in after his first year.

Now the city is looking for its third city manager in less than three years.

Palenick succeeded former city manager Doug Adkins, who was terminated by Middletown City Council in December 2019.

Palenick earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration and economics from Western Michigan University in 1981, graduating summa cum laude. He also earned a master’s degree in public administration, with honors, in 1987, also from Western Michigan University.

Palenick has more than 30 years of experience in different city management and economic development roles.

Middletown City Managers

1956 to 2022

Charlie Thompson, March 1956-March 1964

Dan Kothe, June 1964-September 1970

Dale Helsel, October 1970-May 1985

William Burns, October 1985-January 1988

William Klosterman, July 1988-August 1992

Ron Olsen, November 1992-November 2004

William Becker, March 2005-March 2007

Judith Gilleland, January 2008-July 2014

Douglas Adkins, July 2014-Dec. 17, 2019.

James M. Palenick, July 13, 2020-March 14, 2022

SOURCE: City of Middletown

