Middletown drive-thru robbed; police seeking suspect

By Lauren Pack
13 minutes ago

Middletown police are investigating the robbery at a Yankee Road business Monday night.

The armed robbery happened about 8:50 p.m. at Naskars Drive-Thru, 3203 Yankee Road, according to Middletown officials. The suspect was wearing dark clothing, a black ski mask and displayed a gun.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton Police searched in the area with police dogs, including the Mohawk Avenue area, but the suspect was not apprehended.

An investigation is ongoing.

Lauren Pack
