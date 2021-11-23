Middletown drive-thru robbed; police seeking suspect

Middletown police are investigating the robbery at a Yankee Road business Monday night.
The armed robbery happened about 8:50 p.m. at Naskars Drive-Thru, 3203 Yankee Road, according to Middletown officials. The suspect was wearing dark clothing, a black ski mask and displayed a gun.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton Police searched in the area with police dogs, including the Mohawk Avenue area, but the suspect was not apprehended.
An investigation is ongoing.
