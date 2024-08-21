Middletown couple shot sex video with young child in background

Morningstar was indicted on seven counts of complicity to pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony, and two counts of child endangering, one a misdemeanor and the other a felony.

She plead guilty to three counts of complicity to pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of felony child endangering, all second-degree felonies. In exchange for the plea, the remaining charges were dismissed.

Judge Michael Oster Jr. set sentencing for Oct 15. Morningstar faces a maximum sentence of 36 years in prison.

Wright is charged locally with seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of felony child endangering. He has also been indicted federally on five counts of sexual exploitation of children.

According to the federal indictment, on at least five instances in January 2024, Wright sexually exploited a 2-year-old victim and shared the explicit conduct on social media.

Both of Wright’s cases are still pending.

Middletown police began investigating the couple after receiving a complaint from a woman who said she was watching a Snapchat video of a couple known to her having sex and a nude toddler was in the video, according to court records.

Both Wright and Morningstar were arrested then, and their cases were sent to a grand jury in February.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said, “There is a live child that we can identify that is a young toddler. She is involved in the performance rather than actually being sexually abused.”

She added the toddler is partially nude and a focal point of the video.

“She is never being sexually abused herself, but she is involved performance of Tiffany and Daveion engaging in intercourse,” Sheehan said.