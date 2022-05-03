BreakingNews
Middletown council won’t vote on proposed development of former hospital property tonight
journal-news logo
X

Middletown council won’t vote on proposed development of former hospital property tonight

These 16 acres, located behind the former Middletown Regional Hospital, may be home to 50 homes in a housing development if City Council approves plans. RICK McCFABB/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
These 16 acres, located behind the former Middletown Regional Hospital, may be home to 50 homes in a housing development if City Council approves plans. RICK McCFABB/STAFF

News
By
8 minutes ago
Legislation has been pulled from tonight’s meeting to give both sides more time, official said.

Middletown City Council won’t vote on a piece of controversial legislation during tonight’s meeting, according to an official.

The legislation has been pulled from the agenda to give the developers and city leaders more time to “evaluate,” according to a city official.

Council was scheduled to hear the second reading, then vote on the legislation during the 5:30 p.m. meeting.

ExploreFuture of former hospital land now in the hands of Middletown City Council

Oaks Community Church, which owns the 16 acres that formerly belonged to Middletown Regional Hospital, wants to sell the property to developer D.R. Horton. The church purchased the property in 2016 for $500,000, according to the Butler County Auditor’s Office.

At the April 19 council meeting, a large crowd of concerned citizens said they were against the housing development.

Pastors from the church, a representative from D.R. Horton and a Middletown attorney spoke in support of the project, while 10 residents voiced their concerns about the project due to its density and potential problems it could create near the historic district.

Council members heard the first reading of a plan and map amendment that would allow 50 ranch-style homes to be built on the former hospital site.

If approved, as a part of the Planned Development process, the property would be rezoned to “Planned Development District” to acknowledge there is a development plan associated with the property, according to the city.

In Other News
1
Voter turnout in Butler County picks up in afternoon
2
Primary Election Day in Butler County: A look at the races and issues
3
Middletown promotes finance director, fills other leadership positions
4
Middletown Gold Star hosts fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian relief...
5
Lakota board members, once campaign partners, now in social media fight

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top