Middletown council won’t vote on proposed development of former hospital property tonight

Middletown City Council won’t vote on a piece of controversial legislation during tonight’s meeting, according to an official.
The legislation has been pulled from the agenda to give the developers and city leaders more time to “evaluate,” according to a city official.
Council was scheduled to hear the second reading, then vote on the legislation during the 5:30 p.m. meeting.
Oaks Community Church, which owns the 16 acres that formerly belonged to Middletown Regional Hospital, wants to sell the property to developer D.R. Horton. The church purchased the property in 2016 for $500,000, according to the Butler County Auditor’s Office.
At the April 19 council meeting, a large crowd of concerned citizens said they were against the housing development.
Pastors from the church, a representative from D.R. Horton and a Middletown attorney spoke in support of the project, while 10 residents voiced their concerns about the project due to its density and potential problems it could create near the historic district.
Council members heard the first reading of a plan and map amendment that would allow 50 ranch-style homes to be built on the former hospital site.
If approved, as a part of the Planned Development process, the property would be rezoned to “Planned Development District” to acknowledge there is a development plan associated with the property, according to the city.
