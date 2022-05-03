Middletown council won’t vote on proposed development of former hospital property tonight

Pastors from the church, a representative from D.R. Horton and a Middletown attorney spoke in support of the project, while 10 residents voiced their concerns about the project due to its density and potential problems it could create near the historic district.

Council members heard the first reading of a plan and map amendment that would allow 50 ranch-style homes to be built on the former hospital site.

If approved, as a part of the Planned Development process, the property would be rezoned to “Planned Development District” to acknowledge there is a development plan associated with the property, according to the city.