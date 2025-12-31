Middletown Burger King fully reopens following monthlong renovation

At least 500 customers come through each day, according to Shawn Miller, director of operations for the franchise. Since the Middletown location opened in 1985 on Breiel Boulevard, it has been renovated twice, and this most recent renovation “upped” the style of the fast-food restaurant.

Explore Middletown expected to begin utility billing in January

Scruggs said Burger King puts out guidance for renovations, but it can be altered. For example, her team only wanted two ordering kiosks in the front of the restaurant and keep their front counters to be more “customer based.” “We’re all about the friendliness and being a part of the community,” she said. Another part of the renovation including changing the drive-thru from a single lane to a double lane. The entire lobby was updated. “One of our big goals is bring more people inside the building,” Scruggs said. “I do think our sales are going to jump from the remodel; it’s been pretty outdated for a while.”

Explore Nightly shelters for homeless at 8 Middletown churches open Sunday