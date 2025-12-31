Middletown Burger King fully reopens following monthlong renovation

Burger King at 507 S. Breiel Boulevard fully reopened Tuesday following over a month of renovations.
District Manager Sara Scruggs oversees five Burger Kings in Ohio, including the one in Springboro, and said Middletown is her highest volume location.
At least 500 customers come through each day, according to Shawn Miller, director of operations for the franchise.
Since the Middletown location opened in 1985 on Breiel Boulevard, it has been renovated twice, and this most recent renovation “upped” the style of the fast-food restaurant.
Scruggs said Burger King puts out guidance for renovations, but it can be altered. For example, her team only wanted two ordering kiosks in the front of the restaurant and keep their front counters to be more “customer based.”
“We’re all about the friendliness and being a part of the community,” she said.
Another part of the renovation including changing the drive-thru from a single lane to a double lane. The entire lobby was updated.
“One of our big goals is bring more people inside the building,” Scruggs said. “I do think our sales are going to jump from the remodel; it’s been pretty outdated for a while.”
During part of the month of renovations, the lobby, drive-thru and DoorDash ordering were unavailable. In the last week or so of renovations, DoorDash ordering was back up, and now, the location is fully open.
President and CEO of The Chamber of Commerce Serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton, Rick Pearce, said he thinks the renovation shows a commitment to the city.
“It’s been here now 40 years in this spot,” he said. “The upgrade shows that they’re not closing anytime soon and they’re here for another 20 years or more.”
Plus, Scruggs said they are always looking to hire more workers.
The 2,500-square-foot location has about 60 part-time crew and seven full-time management positions. Part-time wages start at $14 an hour.
Burger King operates almost 20,000 restaurants globally in more than 100 countries. All locations are independently-owned franchises.
