Nightly shelters for homeless at 8 Middletown churches open Sunday

SHALOM 2026 SCHEDULE

Jan. 4–10: Breiel Church of God, 2000 N. Breiel Boulevard

Jan. 11–17: Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road

Jan. 18–24: Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road

Jan. 25–31: Holy Family Parish, St. John Church, 1405 First Ave.

Feb. 1–7: Berachah Church, 1900 Johns Road

Feb. 8–14: Crosspointe Church of Christ, 212 S. Broad St.

Feb. 15–21: First Baptist Church, 4500 Riverview Ave.

Feb. 22–28: Quest Church, 6933 Hendrickson Road

March 1–7: First United Methodist, 120 S. Broad St. / Quest Church, 6933 Hendrickson Road / First Baptist Church, 16 W. 2nd St., Franklin

In early December, Bill Fugate, director of SHALOM, told Journal-News the shelter expects the needs for its services to be “extremely high” when its program begins in January due to early communications with clients.

SHALOM served about 130 clients — men, women and children — last year, he said. The agency is the only one in Butler County that accepts all three groups of homeless clients, Fugate said.

Clients sleep on mats and the men and women are in separate rooms. Those needing assistance are picked up every day at 5 p.m. at the SHALOM office, which is located in the lower level of the First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., then driven to the host church.

Volunteers feed the homeless dinner and breakfast and chaperone throughout the night, Fugate said.

Daily intakes are performed from 4-5 p.m. of the hosting season. New guests must arrive at 4 p.m. on their initial day of stay, according to Fugate.

All guests are allowed to shower, dine, rest and share fellowship in a safe and warm environment and at approximately 8 a.m. each day the guests are transported back downtown, organizers said.

Clients must be sober, have no warrants and not be registered sex offenders, according to Fugate.

Writer Rick McCrabb contributed to this report.