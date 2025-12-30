Middletown expected to begin utility billing in January

Any money that has been paid by residents has been credited to their accounts but has not been distributed yet to any fund. The $200,000 will be repaid to the general fund once utility billing resumes in January, according to the staff report.

As for the restored bill in January, a city release Nov. 25 said: “While the first bill may be sizeable due to not billing in recent months, the city is currently working on a plan for a grace period and/or payment plan that will allow residents to catch up on payments over a period of several months.”

The same release said details of the payment plan and/or grace period would be released the following week, though details have not been released to the public or to this news outlet. City Manager Ashley Combs told Journal-News Tuesday the city is still determining final details of the plan and will be notifying the public soon.

Explore Nightly shelters for homeless at 8 Middletown churches open Sunday

The city previously voted Dec. 16 to transfer $800,000 from the general fund to the solid waste and transit fund. The solid waste fund supports garbage collection, and the transit fund supports the city’s contract with the Butler County Regional Transit Authority. Money transferred will ensure the solid waste fund remains positive at the end of the year and will provide cash flow to maintain operations, according to a staff report.

Because of delays in providing required financial reports to BCRTA, the bus agency has not been able to initiate federal reimbursements. Middletown has continued to pay invoices from BCRTA to maintain uninterrupted transit service for residents despite the disruption, according to the staff report. Because of this, transit fund expenses have temporarily exceeded incoming revenues due to the delay in federal reimbursements. The entire $800,000 will be repaid once water bills are generated in January and federal reimbursements are received.

Key information about the cyberattack and water billing: