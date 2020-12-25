Middletown boy, 9, spends day as a cop - with a speeding citation for the chief

So Ferrell, chaplain of the police department, contacted Birk, and Parker’s visit as police officer for a day was arranged.

“It was way cooler than I thought,” Parker said at the end of his shift. “Awesome.”

Parker said his great-grandfather often talked to him about being a police officer so Parker said he “just wants to serve the people of the city.”

Besides possibly propelling Parker into a law enforcement career, Ferrell said the day “provided encouragement during a year Parker has felt so much pain.”

Officer Holly Owens spent part of the day with Parker and allowed him to wear her police vest. It was a perfect fit since they’re about the same size.

“Dynamite comes in small packages,” Owens said with a smile.

During the traffic stop with the chief, Owens said Parker was “a little nervous,” but that’s typical for new officers.

“It’s a learning experience,” she said. “You got to learn and start somewhere. Not everybody gets to pull over chief and give him a warning ticket.”

He also received two commemorative coins: a Challenge Coin from Perry Davis, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Association, and a Canine Coin from Birk.

As Parker waited for inspection to begin, he said he was ready for the next police call.

“I feel like I’m about to go out on a pursuit,” he said.

During the shift change, Parker, with guidance from Birk, told the officers about an earlier pursuit when officers made two felony arrests and the suspects were in the Butler County Jail.

Then Parker told one of the officers he needed to shine his boots.