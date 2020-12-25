Middletown boy, 9, spends day as a cop - with a speeding citation for the chief

MIDDLETOWN — Parker Smiley had an interesting first day as a Middletown police officer.
He pulled over Chief David Birk for driving 10 miles per hour over the speed limit in Smith Park, though he issued just a warning. He had lunch at Don’s Pizza, played with canine officer Bear and ended his afternoon by assigning beats to the 3-11 p.m. shift and running inspection.
Parker, 9, a fourth-grader at Middletown Christian School, said he wants to be a police officer because his late great-grandfather, Thomas Millard, served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army.
Millard, 68, died July 24. He and his wife, Rita, helped raise Parker.
Parker dressed up as a police officer for Halloween and attended Boorachah at Berachah Church in Middletown, where he met officer Joe Lietz. The officer contactor Pastor Lamar Ferrell from Berachah and said he wanted to “do something special” for Parker for Christmas.
So Ferrell, chaplain of the police department, contacted Birk, and Parker’s visit as police officer for a day was arranged.
“It was way cooler than I thought,” Parker said at the end of his shift. “Awesome.”
Parker said his great-grandfather often talked to him about being a police officer so Parker said he “just wants to serve the people of the city.”
Besides possibly propelling Parker into a law enforcement career, Ferrell said the day “provided encouragement during a year Parker has felt so much pain.”
Officer Holly Owens spent part of the day with Parker and allowed him to wear her police vest. It was a perfect fit since they’re about the same size.
“Dynamite comes in small packages,” Owens said with a smile.
During the traffic stop with the chief, Owens said Parker was “a little nervous,” but that’s typical for new officers.
“It’s a learning experience,” she said. “You got to learn and start somewhere. Not everybody gets to pull over chief and give him a warning ticket.”
He also received two commemorative coins: a Challenge Coin from Perry Davis, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Association, and a Canine Coin from Birk.
As Parker waited for inspection to begin, he said he was ready for the next police call.
“I feel like I’m about to go out on a pursuit,” he said.
During the shift change, Parker, with guidance from Birk, told the officers about an earlier pursuit when officers made two felony arrests and the suspects were in the Butler County Jail.
Then Parker told one of the officers he needed to shine his boots.