Middletown bank robbed, police investigating

Middletown police are investigating a bank robbery this afternoon.
A suspect wearing a red hoodie waked into Lebanon Citizens National Bank on Marie Drive at about 1:08 p.m. and passed a note demanding cash.
The suspect, believed to be male, fled and may have gotten into a vehicle. Police say there are conflicting reports on which way the suspect left from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Trey Porter at 513-425-7796 or 513-425-7700.
In Other News
1
Middletown leaders list many ways to spend nearly $19M in ARPA funds
2
Kroger facing four class-action lawsuits over payroll mistakes
3
ID released of man who died after Fairfield Twp. Canal Road incident
4
DNA identifies fourth body found in Mexico as missing Hamilton man
5
Fire in Sharon Park neighborhood injures resident and firefighter
About the Author