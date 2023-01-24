BreakingNews
Middletown bank robbed, police investigating
Middletown bank robbed, police investigating

Middletown police are investigating a bank robbery this afternoon.

A suspect wearing a red hoodie waked into Lebanon Citizens National Bank on Marie Drive at about 1:08 p.m. and passed a note demanding cash.

The suspect, believed to be male, fled and may have gotten into a vehicle. Police say there are conflicting reports on which way the suspect left from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Trey Porter at 513-425-7796 or 513-425-7700.

