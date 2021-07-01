Miami University to increase tuition for 2021-22 at different levels

In the spring of 2020, about a month after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced college and K-12 school live-classroom closings nationwide, Miami officials refunded $27 million in student fees.

And in July 2020, Miami laid off 40 nonteaching employees.

Explore Miami University to lay off 40 staff members this summer

Last year tuition for in-state, undergraduate students at the Oxford campus cost about $16,000 — not including housing and meals for those living in residence halls.

For out-of-state students, undergraduate tuition was about $37,000.

Tuition for in-state students at Miami’s regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown was about $3,200.

“Miami University is committed to providing a quality education to our students by providing an efficient infrastructure, top-notch faculty, and student-centered activities that promote belonging,” said Miami spokeswoman Jessica Rivinius.

“We are grateful that the Miami board continues to make financial considerations that support our mission.”

Classes at all Miami campuses are scheduled to start the fall semester in August.

Miami serves more than 21,600 undergraduates across 120 areas of study, and more than 2,500 graduate students through 70 master’s and doctoral degree programs at its main and regional campuses as well as a Learning Center in West Chester Twp.

The school is Butler County’s largest employer and has about 4,200 teaching, nonteaching and support staff on its payroll.