Miami University to increase tuition for 2021-22 at different levels

Students headed to Miami University and its regional campuses for the coming school year will find their tuition costing more.
The university’s governing board last week approved a 3% tuition increase for the 2021-22 school year for Oxford campus, in-state students.
Also approved by Miami trustees was a 2% increase for nonresident, continuing students who were attending Miami during the fall of 2020, announced school officials.
Miami regional campuses were authorized a 3.85% increase in undergraduate tuition for the fall 2021 resident students and a 2% increase in tuition for the nonresident fall 2020 cohort of students, according to a statement released by the school.
The university, like most across America, conducted an unprecedented hybrid class schedule during the recently completed 2020-21 school year as a precautionary measure in trying to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
In the spring of 2020, about a month after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced college and K-12 school live-classroom closings nationwide, Miami officials refunded $27 million in student fees.
And in July 2020, Miami laid off 40 nonteaching employees.
Last year tuition for in-state, undergraduate students at the Oxford campus cost about $16,000 — not including housing and meals for those living in residence halls.
For out-of-state students, undergraduate tuition was about $37,000.
Tuition for in-state students at Miami’s regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown was about $3,200.
“Miami University is committed to providing a quality education to our students by providing an efficient infrastructure, top-notch faculty, and student-centered activities that promote belonging,” said Miami spokeswoman Jessica Rivinius.
“We are grateful that the Miami board continues to make financial considerations that support our mission.”
Classes at all Miami campuses are scheduled to start the fall semester in August.
Miami serves more than 21,600 undergraduates across 120 areas of study, and more than 2,500 graduate students through 70 master’s and doctoral degree programs at its main and regional campuses as well as a Learning Center in West Chester Twp.
The school is Butler County’s largest employer and has about 4,200 teaching, nonteaching and support staff on its payroll.