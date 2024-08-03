Miami University internship opportunities get stronger

When Lexi Laskonis arrived on Miami’s campus two years ago, she knew she wanted to be in the Farmer School of Business but didn’t know where.

After a few” introduction to supply chain” classes on Miami’s main Oxford campus, Lakonis said she “fell in love with the industry.”

She now has a double major in Supply Chain and Operations Management and Business Analytics and is spending her summer as an intern with Procter & Gamble’s international headquarters in Cincinnati, said Miami officials.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to work with a global supply chain leader who makes brands we all know and love,” said Laskonis, who is working a supply network operations intern. “Every day I look forward to going into work, and I feel like my contributions have direct impacts and are valued.”

The Fortune 500 company is one of the largest in the world and regularly employs more than 100,000 at its many sites – including Butler County and southwest Ohio – around the world.

Miami’s growing partnership with the company and many others – with a focus on supply chain operations - is a focus of the school’s business school and other colleges, said school officials.

Miami’s Supply Chain and Operations Management program hosts a major and a minor. It is ranked among the Top 25 in the nation by Gartner, a global research and advisory firm.

And the widely acclaimed Farmer School of Business program was ranked No. 20 among public universities and No. 23 overall.

The school’s Center for Supply Chain Excellence (CSCE) was created in 2021 as a hub to connect companies with students and faculty from Miami’s program, helps ensure “our students are learning not only from faculty but also from supply chain professionals to be constantly exposed to relevant and timely business problems,” said Monique Murfield, associate professor of Supply Chain and Operations Management and director of the center.

Eight companies, including Procter & Gamble, are currently in the corporate partners program. They invest in the Center for Supply Chain Excellence annually in order to build a long-term relationship with students and faculty.

“Corporate partners get priority for student interaction, speaking in classes, speaking on panels and at events, and serving on the CSCE advisory board to help guide the direction of the Supply Chain and Operations Management program at Miami,” Murfield said.

According to Miami officials, she’s enjoying her internship at Procter & Gamble, where she is part of the centralized team that supports digital operations planning and automation across all business units such as home care, health care, and beauty and brands such as Tide, Pampers, Febreze, and Charmin.

“Laskonis said having an internship “opened so many doors for me,” and she will carry the lessons and connections with her throughout her professional career.

More details

Miami University’s Center for Career Exploration and Success offers students tips and more information on considering internships.

miamioh.edu/centers-institutes/career-center/index.html