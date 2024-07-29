New giant Hamilton housing complex begins leasing apartments

“Prospective renters shouldn’t wait until October to come a see us as we already have touring appointments scheduled for people to select their new address,” Lashells said. “We’re leasing homes early, well in advance of the winter move-in timeframe.”

The Hamilton development is planned by PLK Communities, which has nearly two dozen properties in the region. The city approved the Hamilton development in 2023 and is off Eden Park Drive on Watercove Court. When completed, there will be 22 buildings with 272 apartments on the 27.5-acre site. There will be 570 parking spaces, and 36 detached garages available for lease, which Lashells “expect those to lease quickly.”

The project features a private street entering the complex and plans call for a passive park, pond fountain, decorative lighting, bike parking, several EV charging spaces, and clubhouse. The 3,600-plus-square-foot clubhouse will be for residents to gather and socialize, including swimming or to work out. There will also be green space around the clubhouse with views of the adjacent wooded areas, which Lashells said would “make for some truly inspiring views.”

The completion of the project should be completed in the next 60 days, said Nick Lingenfelter, PLK’s chief development officer. He said all the storm infrastructure has been installed and roads should begin going down over the next 10 days.

Stormwater was one of the issues discussed ahead of the project’s approval as there had been past flooding issues that impacted neighboring homes. However, city officials said with the latest stormwater regulations being required, that should would mediate the past issues.

The apartments in Remington Lake will have two- and three-bedroom private entrances in the two-story buildings. All the homes feature open-concept living and feature two designer color palettes: soft classic gray and crisp modern white.

Lashells said apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-style floors and plush carpet, 9-foot ceilings with some being vaulted, with led lighting throughout.

Two-bedroom homes range in size from 986 to 1074 square feet and rent ranges $1580 to $1665, and includes a washer and dryer and high-speed 500 mbps internet. The three-bedroom homes range from 1206 to 1278 square feet and rent is from $1,755 to $1,825, also including a washer and dryer and high-speed internet.

The complex is also pet-friendly, and they have a pet area called Bark Park.