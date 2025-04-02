Middletown City Council votes against proposed Wawa

Council’s decision was based on the size of the proposed Wawa as the zoning change needed required at least 5 acres.

Patrick Warnement, a real estate project engineer for Wawa, spoke in support of the project at Tuesday’s meeting.

On the council’s 5-0 decision, he said, “We respect it, but we don’t agree.”

Warnement said Wawa would be “looking elsewhere” in Middletown and the area for another opportunity.

Councilman Paul Horn said of his decision, “We want Wawa in Middletown, but this site might not be the best site for that.”

“We want the best for our city, but we also want something that makes sense for our city,” Horn said.

Horn said this would be a “totally different conversation” if the site’s proposed square footage met the standard for the zoning change (210,000 sq. ft.). Wawa’s square footage would be 75,000 sq. ft. for the store itself and parking lot.

There are over 1,000 Wawa stores in six states and the District of Columbia with 45,000 associates.

The average store investment for a Wawa is $7 million, with over $2 million going to local contractor fees, $250,000 to local worker fees and $50,000 to local landscaper fees, the company said. The store would have created 40 area jobs.

The building on the property that is not in use was built in 2008 and has a total of 13,145 square feet.

City Planner Claire Fetters said staff recommended city council deny the proposal because the acreage is too small to meet the planned development acreage criteria, it is a utilization of the planned development district to spot zone the property to allow for a use that is prohibited in the current zoning district and the comprehensive plan calls for other uses and vision for the property.

Also noted in the staff recommendation for denial was the potential for the over-saturation of retail fuel establishments in the vicinity of the proposed site. There is a BP gas station on the northeast intersection of Commerce and Ohio 122, approximately 650 feet from the proposed Wawa site. Another gas station would have a negative impact on the future development, according to staff.

