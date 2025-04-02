Construction begins on Village North development with Whole Foods location

The project has been in the works for about 10 years, with first approvals coming in 2018. Changes in developers and other issues delayed the start of the project until this year.

“This is exactly the kind of project I’ve been talking about for West Chester and Liberty for some time and I call it urbanesque,” Welch said.

“To me (that) means that you’ve got quality living next to retail and other types of business uses so that people can walk to their destinations … and enjoy a wonderful lifestyle.”

The project has been divided into phases, with the first being developed on 12.6 acres at the northwest corner of Liberty Way and Butler-Warren Road.

In that phase, about 91,000 square feet will be divided over three buildings that will be constructed on 12.6 acres.

Two out lots are included in the first phase, being developed jointly by Clous Road Partners and the Sansone Group. No other tenants have been finalized yet but more will be announced this summer, said Grant Mechlin, with the Sansone Group.

“The focus will be on retail, restaurants and services,‘’ Mechlin said.

Among the potential tenants are boutique shops, coffee concepts, medical and wellness offices, and fitness.

Whole Foods will anchor the development and occupy 40,000 square feet in a 49,000 square foot building, said Max Davis, with Clous Road Partners. All the buildings will be owned and leased by developers.

All three of the buildings in the first phase are expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The Liberty Twp. portion of the project includes multi-family buildings, patio homes and some retail. It is expected to begin once the designs have been finalized and builders selected, Davis said.

Planned for the entire project are sidewalks and paths connecting restaurants, retail, residential and other parts of the project. There will be courtyards and open community space for special events. There will also be casual spaces for people to gather informally.

“While there have certainly been some challenges along the way…one thing clear,‘’ Davis said.

“You can’t rush a project of this scale. None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of West Chester and Liberty townships.”