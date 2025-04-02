Severe, enhanced risk weather warnings in place for Wednesday evening

First responders arrive at Trenton Road in St. Clair Township on Sunday night, March 30, 2025, where a tree was down over the road after strong thunderstorms. Crews were checking for possible damage to trailers in a mobile home community there. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

By WCPO-9
35 minutes ago
The following WCPO report was published at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s time to get into a severe and active weather mindset. Know your severe weather plan, and go over it with your family now.

Make sure all of your devices are charged and ready in the case of a power outage.

SPC OUTLOOK

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the “MODERATE RISK” (level 4 of 5 on the scale) for severe weather to now include more of the Tri-State. The rest of the area continues an “ENHANCED RISK” (level 3 of 5) of severe storms for the Tri-State this evening.

This means that severe weather is still likely late tonight. All forms of severe weather are looking possible today, and they could potentially be significant as well. In fact, the SPC has the entire Tri-State in their “Significant Tornado Outlook” as well. This means that if a tornado does develop today it has a higher potential to become violent, meaning EF-2 strength or even stronger.

Additionally, we are also included in the significant risk for severe wind gusts of 75+ mph and large hail of 2 inches or larger.

Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds are all possible.

TIMING

The big thing to break down is when this severe weather arrives. Unfortunately, this is an overnight event when many of you will be sleeping. Make sure you have a way to get severe weather alerts. A weather radio is a tried-and-true option but it is also good to have a severe weather app on your phone.

