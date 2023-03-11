Miami University faculty closer to union approval, though some not included

“We are one faculty, working together to deliver educational quality to our students,” said Todd Edwards, a professor of mathematics education. “The judge recognized that for the majority of faculty at Miami, which is a good thing. But we all deserve collective bargaining rights.”

But Miami officials said the ruling is not a positive for the school, which is Butler County’s largest employer with workers at the main Oxford campus and regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown as well as a Learning Center in West Chester Twp.

“The university administration does not believe faculty unionization is the best path forward for Miami University,” said school officials in a statement prompted by questions from the Journal-News.

“However, we also recognize faculty have the right to organize and that the decision to be represented by a union rest solely in the hands of eligible voters,” they said.

“With this decision, SERB affirms the university’s position that FAM’s proposed bargaining unit — of all full-time faculty at all campuses, including tenure/tenure-track faculty (and others) — is not appropriate given the distinct differences in those groups’ respective terms and conditions of employment.”

Miami officials added: “In the coming weeks, we expect SERB will issue a Notice of Election outlining the dates that the voting period will begin and end, as well as the process for voting.”

“For those tenure/tenure-track and TCPL faculty who are eligible to vote in an election, we encourage you to thoughtfully consider this important decision. It is one of the most important decisions Miami faculty will ever make,” said school officials.