Miami University rescinds COVID-19 vaccine policy

“The university will still collect COVID-19 vaccination information from students on a voluntary basis. Vaccines and boosters are available on campus through Student Health Services and Employee Health Services.”

More than 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students attend Miami’s main Oxford campus, regional campuses and the Miami Learning Center in West Chester Twp.

The school is Butler County’s largest employer.

In August 2021, Miami was among the first universities in the region to require students and staff to be vaccinated for the virus, which had its onset in March 2020 and for months after shut down and disrupted in-person learning in America’s colleges and K-12 schools.

Medical and other exceptions were granted to students and Miami staffers on a case-by-case basis but otherwise all others had to have been injected with the original vaccines available at the time by late November 2021.

Jessica Rivinius, spokeswoman for Miami, said Monday new and returning students next school year, along with “students coming to Miami as transfers in the summer and fall will not need to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination policy.”