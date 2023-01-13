Miami to join with Oxford, Talawanda in MLK holiday event

Miami University officials announced it will join with the Oxford community to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 11 a.m. Monday with a special celebration in the John Dolibois Rooms of the Shriver Center, 701 E. Spring St.

Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins, a 1974 Western College for Women graduate and former president of the League of Women Voters of the United States, will give the keynote speech, “I Dare You To Be The Dream!”