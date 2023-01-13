journal-news logo
X

Miami to join with Oxford, Talawanda in MLK holiday event

News
By
17 minutes ago

OXFORD — Joining in celebrations honoring the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will be Butler County’s largest university, its home community and its school system.

Miami University officials announced it will join with the Oxford community to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 11 a.m. Monday with a special celebration in the John Dolibois Rooms of the Shriver Center, 701 E. Spring St.

Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins, a 1974 Western College for Women graduate and former president of the League of Women Voters of the United States, will give the keynote speech, “I Dare You To Be The Dream!”

Jefferson-Jenkins was Miami’s 2021 spring commencement speaker and the third honoree of the university’s Freedom Summer of ‘64 Award.

ExploreMiami University selects next provost

Miami University President Gregory Crawford and Cristina Alcalde, vice president for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, will offer remarks, and Oxford Mayor William Snavely will read a mayor’s proclamation.

Oxford Chapter NAACP President Fran Jackson also will welcome participants and give the musical introduction of “Lift Every Voice” led by tenor Travis Pearce, who earned his graduate degree in Music Performance in 2021.

Laura Carroll, a graduate student seeking her master’s in Vocal Performance, also will perform. Oxford Chapter NAACP Vice President Vanessa Cummings will lead the singing of “We Shall Overcome.”

The event, which will include a presentation of art exhibition winners from the Talawanda school district, is hosted by Miami’s Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion and the Oxford NAACP.

In Other News
1
Guide: Things to do this weekend
2
Police identify suspect in West Chester Amazon center shooting
3
Hamilton City Schools board selects new president
4
West Chester Twp. nixes $4.6M pickleball facility idea for now
5
Inaugural event celebrating Black-owned wineries to take place in...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top