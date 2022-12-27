Miami University selects next provost

Miami University has named Elizabeth Mullenix as its next provost and vice president for academic affairs following a nationwide search, the university recently announced.
Mullenix is a familiar face at Miami. She joined Miami in 2006 as chair and professor of theatre and artistic director/producer of Miami University Theatre.
As chair, she helped to revise the Department of Theatre’s curriculum, establish the London Theatre program and develop minors in dance and musical theater in a partnership with the College of Education, Health, and Society.
In 2013, Mullenix assumed the role of interim dean of the College of Creative Arts, and she moved into the position permanently in 2014.
“I am thrilled to have Liz as our new provost,” Miami University President Gregory Crawford said. “She is a longtime campus leader, well respected by her colleagues, and passionate about faculty and student success.”
“Her extensive experience, innovative and collaborative spirit, and commitment to student and faculty success will positively impact and elevate the Miami community.”
Mullenix has served as interim provost and executive vice president since last July.
“I am excited for the work ahead, for what the Provost’s Office can accomplish in concert with the faculty and staff in Academic Affairs,” Mullenix said. “Together we can continue to advance the teacher-scholar model, strengthen and support programs for students, and innovate to address some of the challenges facing higher education.”
Jerome Conley, dean of libraries at Miami and chair of the provost search committee, said “the applicant pool for Miami’s next provost was competitive.”
“However, after an extensive interview process, campus forums, and the feedback we received, it was clear that Liz was the right person to help continue Miami’s mission for academic excellence,” said Conley.
During a nearly 30-year career, Mullenix has worked as a faculty member, researcher, and senior administrator. Miami officials said she “is an accomplished scholar and leader with expertise in academic leadership; faculty and student success; diversity, equity, and inclusion matters; transdisciplinary programming; new program development; and student recruitment.”
Prior to joining Miami, Mullenix taught theatre history, dramatic literature, and theory for 11 years at Illinois State University, where she also served as the associate chair of the School of Theatre, director of graduate studies, director of the masters program in Theatre, and associate dean for the College of Fine Arts.
