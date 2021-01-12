Mercy Health to build new $156M, 60-bed hospital campus in Mason

Construction on the new Mercy Health complex is expected to last two years in the latter half of 2023, and Mercy Health officials said patient care is anticipated to begin shortly after construction is complete. The Mason facility will serve Cincinnati’s northeast region, and continues Mercy Health’s mission of “extending the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of communities.”

The 156,900-square-foot hospital will be the first new hospital in the Cincinnati region since Mercy Health built its West Hospital in 2014. Officials said this new hospital will focus on emergency care, as well as general and orthopedic surgery. Cincinnati architecture firm GBBN will design complex, and Danis will lead the construction. The hospital complex will include an emergency department; one level II cath lab, four operating rooms and two procedure suites.

A medical office building will be adjacent to the hospital with specialist care, such as cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery, gynecology, gastroenterology and vascular services.

The complex will also offer an opportunity for future campus expansion.

“We’re very excited to welcome one of the largest health systems in the country and in the region, Mercy Health, to the city of Mason,” said Mason Mayor Kathy Grossmann. “It’s a great complement to our I-71 Innovation corridor. City Council’s priority is to foster a culture of wellness for our residents and this development aligns with that commitment.”

Mason City Council approved Monday a tax incentive deal that includes a $600,000 forgivable loan and will waive expedited permit fees. The city agreed to a mutual commitment to explore a collaboration around bio innovation.

“Our strategies have much in common. We are energized by the large emphasis that Bon Secours Mercy Health places on research, innovation and engagement with early-stage companies,” said Michele Blair, Mason’s economic development director. “Mason economic development has an ongoing track record of facilitating and adopting innovation through this model to grow the Mason BioHub. We are looking forward to having Mercy here as a partner.”