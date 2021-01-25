X

Men accused of using drone to smuggle drugs into Warren County prison

A guard has been indicted after striking an inmate with a baton at the Lebanon Correctional Institution. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
A guard has been indicted after striking an inmate with a baton at the Lebanon Correctional Institution. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

News | 1 hour ago
By Lauren Pack

Two northern Ohio men are facing multiple felony charges for allegedly using a drone to get drugs into Warren Correctional Institution last summer.

Michael Eugene Russell Williford Jr., 28, of East Cleveland, Ohio, and Bryan Douglas Shepherd, 27, of Richmond Heights, Ohio, were each indicated by a Warren County grand jury today on 23 counts including illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified government facility, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession criminal tools and misdemeanor possession of drugs.

According to the grand jury report, Williford and Shepherd transported drugs onto the grounds of Warren Correctional Institution using a drone between in July and August.

Arraignment dates have not yet been set for the men. The cases are assigned to Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.