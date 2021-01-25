Men accused of using drone to smuggle drugs into Warren County prison

Michael Eugene Russell Williford Jr., 28, of East Cleveland, Ohio, and Bryan Douglas Shepherd, 27, of Richmond Heights, Ohio, were each indicated by a Warren County grand jury today on 23 counts including illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified government facility, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession criminal tools and misdemeanor possession of drugs.

According to the grand jury report, Williford and Shepherd transported drugs onto the grounds of Warren Correctional Institution using a drone between in July and August.