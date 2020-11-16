Memorial fund to keep memory alive for beloved downtown Middletown supporter who died at 41

Explore New business replaces boutique hotel in historic downtown Middletown building

Visitation will be held Monday in her hometown of Medina, N.Y., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday.

Condolences may be sent to the family and friends at www.herr-riggs.com.

After moving to Middletown from a small city near Buffalo, Goheen was instrumental in many of the successful downtown Middletown events. She served on the board of the Downtown Middletown Inc. and was on the promotions committee.

Kara Goheen, right, helps customer, Claire Mayhon, 12, at the recently opened Charlie + Will Provisions at 68 S. Main Street in Middletown Thursday, October 22, 2020. The shop has a variety of gift items, home decor and more. Goheen died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Last month, Goheen and Suzie Hatton opened Charlie + Will Provisions at 68 S. Main St. in downtown Middletown, converting it from a short-term rental space into a retail destination.

Her death was a shock to her friends as many had talked to her after being selected to receive the Mary Maurer Volunteer of the Year Award from the Middletown Community Foundation and the Impact Award for Community Building from Kingswell.