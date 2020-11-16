Memorial fund to keep memory alive for beloved downtown Middletown supporter who died at 41

Kara Goheen’s enthusiasm and love of downtown Middletown and animals will become a living memorial.
Goheen, 41, who died Sunday, championed Middletown for the 12 years she lived there, but her impact continues to be remembered in the community for her passion and volunteerism.
Traci Barnett, executive director of the Middletown Community Foundation, said Goheen’s fiancé, Mike Stafford, established The Kara Goheen Friends & Furballs Fund, an endowment set up to support animal rescues and downtown Middletown special events, preferably those that are free and open to the public.
Barnett said Goheen was “extremely enthusiastic and very bullish on downtown Middletown. Many downtown events were her ideas and she was able to get others excited.”
The family asked in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the fund hosted with the Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main St., Suite 300, Middletown, Ohio 45042 or submitted online at www.mcfoundation.org/donations.
Visitation will be held Monday in her hometown of Medina, N.Y., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday.
Condolences may be sent to the family and friends at www.herr-riggs.com.
After moving to Middletown from a small city near Buffalo, Goheen was instrumental in many of the successful downtown Middletown events. She served on the board of the Downtown Middletown Inc. and was on the promotions committee.
Last month, Goheen and Suzie Hatton opened Charlie + Will Provisions at 68 S. Main St. in downtown Middletown, converting it from a short-term rental space into a retail destination.
Her death was a shock to her friends as many had talked to her after being selected to receive the Mary Maurer Volunteer of the Year Award from the Middletown Community Foundation and the Impact Award for Community Building from Kingswell.