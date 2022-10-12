Mason, Deerfield Twp. parents invited to hear from Great Oaks

“We love how a parent’s eyes light up when they come to a chat and hear about the unique and powerful programs available to their students later in high school,” said Vanessa Hamilton of At The Core. “By learning about it early, they have a longer runway to consider all their options and choose the best fit for their child.”

The meetings are for parents of 6th-10th graders in Mason and Deerfield Twp., regardless of whether the students are attending public, parochial, virtual or homeschool classes.

Seating at the in-person session is limited, and registration is required for either session. For more information and to register, go to greatoaks.com/coffeechat2022.

Great Oaks Career Campuses is the public career-technical school district serving the residents of Mason and Deerfield Twp.