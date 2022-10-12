Mason, Deerfield Twp. parents invited to hear from Great Oaks

Preparing for college and careers begins when students are making high school plans. What high school electives will help students reach their individual goals? What classes will will make future employers or college recruiters take notice?
To help parents understand the choices and decisions to be made, Great Oaks Career Campuses is sponsoring parent meetings during October in Deerfield Twp. and online.
“Preparing Students for College and Career” is designed to lay out educational and career options available to students. Through a presentation and discussion, parents of 6th-10th graders will be able to begin a college prep plan.
The 90-minute meeting is hosted by Beth Probst of At The Core, an Ohio educational consulting service for parents, and is at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Deerfield Twp. Administration Building, 4900 Parkway Drive, Suite 180.
A virtual session is also scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
“We love how a parent’s eyes light up when they come to a chat and hear about the unique and powerful programs available to their students later in high school,” said Vanessa Hamilton of At The Core. “By learning about it early, they have a longer runway to consider all their options and choose the best fit for their child.”
The meetings are for parents of 6th-10th graders in Mason and Deerfield Twp., regardless of whether the students are attending public, parochial, virtual or homeschool classes.
Seating at the in-person session is limited, and registration is required for either session. For more information and to register, go to greatoaks.com/coffeechat2022.
Great Oaks Career Campuses is the public career-technical school district serving the residents of Mason and Deerfield Twp.
