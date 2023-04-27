Marty Judd, former Fairfield councilman, dies at 63

“He used to drive around the streets in Fairfield, in his ward, checking things out,” she said. “Making sure things were the way they should be, and if seeing if something needed to be fixed. He didn’t sit back, go to the meeting and that was it. He really felt like he represented the people of the second ward, and that was important to him.”

Judd served as a twice-elected Fairfield 2nd Ward council member from Jan. 1, 2004, until Dec. 31, 2011, and then in the same position when he was appointed on Dec. 2, 2013. He served until Dec. 31, 2015.

Former mayor Steve Miller also served with Judd, saying he “was just a really good guy.”

“His whole heart, his whole being, was doing what was best for the people of Fairfield,” he said. “He had no agenda, no axe to grind, he just wanted to help people and do the best job he could.”

Council member Terry Senger agreed, saying “he represented his constituents really well.”

“He was a friend on council,” he said. “He was good to work with, and his participation as a council member for the 2nd Ward was very beneficial for all of the city’s residents.”

Though City Council was a passion for Judd, he was someone who loved to be around people.

“He loved people, respected people,” Melissa said. “Marty was just so funny. If he made people laugh that made him happy because they were happy. And he made me laugh every single day, and probably multiple times a day.”

Judd was born Oct. 23, 1959, in Hamilton to Wendell and Janice Judd. He had been a driver for the Butler County Regional Transit and had also served as a bailiff for Butler County Juvenile Court. Judd was a member of Masonic Lodge 686 F&AM, and was a member of the Butler County Republican Party, holding various offices.

Judd was preceded in death by his parents, and in addition to his wife and numerous friends and family members, he leaves behind his son Kevin Judd; stepson Ryan W. (Megan) Hudson; stepdaughter Hannah Israel; brothers Mark (Penny) Judd and Mike (Cindy) Judd; sisters Shelly Judd and Missy (Tim) Jett; sister-in-law Gylaine Gilmore; grandchildren Tyler, Wyatt, Sam, Zeke and Jace.

The visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. today at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford. Funeral services will begin immediately after.

The family requests donations be made in Judd’s memory to Safe Haven Farms, 5970 No Mans Road, Middletown, OH 45042.