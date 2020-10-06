Manufacturing Month hopes to inspire Butler County students as millions of workers needed in next decade

“This give students a lot more opportunities,” Pearce said of the virtual tours. “After high school, if college is not in their future, this is another opportunity. It’s all about exposing them to what’s around."

Next month, the chamber will organize a similar event with local health care and long-term nursing facilities, Pearce said.

Instead of touring the facilities in person, the students will partake in virtual discussions with representatives from AK Steel, Pilot Chemical, Quaker Haughton, Crane Consumables, Deceuninck North America and Worthington Industries.

Explore How a Butler County family farm became a fall entertainment destination for kids of all ages

One goal is to dispel what Pearce says are the “four Ds” associated with manufacturing — dark, dirty, dingy and dangerous.

Sharon Drewry, human resources manager at Crane Consumables, said a four-year college degree isn’t for every student. For those looking for high-paying jobs after high school they should consider manufacturing, she said.

“There are a lot of opportunities,” she said. “We can train you.”

Helen Peyton, senior marketing manager for Deceuninck, an industry leading design, compounding, tooling, lamination, fiberglass pultrusion and PVC extrusion company located in Monroe, said her message to students and potential employees: Manufacturing offers an alternative career path.

“You can build a successful and lasting career in a wide range of positions that require diverse skills,” she said.

For example, you can start out as an extrusion specialist and progress with internal training and gain expertise to advance to managerial roles, she said.

Normally, throughout Butler County, the day involves dozens of school buses fanning out across the area to visit plants, labs and offices. Last year, more than 2,640 Manufacturing Day events were scheduled nationwide.

In Ohio, about 20 events are scheduled on the Manufacturing Institute’s Manufacturing Day web site, and 18 of those are virtual.

Facts about manufacturing