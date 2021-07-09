Manufacturing jobs: Butler County community colleges working to fill need for skilled workers

Those needs for more trained workers were already growing prior to the onset of coronavirus in March 2020.

And despite America’s recent rebounding economy, job fulfillment continues to lag for manufacturers, according to recent national survey released in May by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute.

Surveyed U.S. manufacturers said finding the right talent is now 36% harder than it was in 2018, even though the unemployment rate has nearly doubled since.

Moreover, survey officials said while the manufacturing industry recouped 63% of jobs lost during the pandemic, the remaining 570,000 had not been added back by the end of 2020, despite a near record of job openings in the sector.

Middletown’s Cincinnati State campus downtown continues to see strong enrollment growth with a nine percent jump compared to this time last year.

Launched in 2012 with 300 students and the campus has grown to serve 1,200 students last year through online and in-person courses. Additionally, the college serves hundreds of Butler County high school students annually through its College Credit Plus Program, and adults and employers through its Workforce Development Center.

Miami’s regional Hamilton and Middletown campuses have made historically large expansions of their job-readiness degree and certification programs in recent years, all designed to give students better employment and lives, said Miami officials.

“Miami Regionals are committed to supporting our community through offering access to an affordable high-quality education that promotes upward mobility,” said Ande Durojaiye, associate provost and dean of Miami University Regionals.

Miami officials report “96.7% of 2018-2019 graduates were employed or furthering their education within 6 months of graduating.”

New degrees and job certification programs have sprung from close partnerships with area industries.

Mark Hecquet, president & CEO of the Butler County Visitors Bureau, said Miami’s new Hospitality Management major is a good example of new employee feeder pipeline.

“The hospitality industry is an incredibly important economic driver for Butler County and the surrounding region accounting for over $1.3 billion dollars of economic impact annually. The continued success of the industry relies heavily on a strong and talented workforce.”

“The new Miami Regionals Hospitality Management Major will prepare students with the skills and training needed to be hospitality leaders today and community leaders in the future,” said Hecquet.