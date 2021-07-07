Sinclair College opens $1.2 million expansion of Mason campus for jobs training

The campus opened in 2007.

Sinclair officials said students in the IMT program develop the knowledge and skillset required for installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting modern industrial machinery. They learn to solve practical maintenance problems, read, and interpret mechanical drawings, and interpret maintenance publications.

Officials said there are more than 4,000 industrial maintenance technician-related jobs in Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren Counties.

Each month, 235 jobs are posted in the 11-county region of southwest Ohio. That is 37 percent higher than the national average and students can earn over $42,000 per year starting out.

Madeline Iseli, senior vice president for advancement and regional strategy for Sinclair, said “enhancing and strengthening Sinclair’s IMT program will put more students on the path to well-paying, fulfilling careers.”

Sinclair student Connor Elliott left the public tour impressed and eager to learn in the new facility.

“My experience in this program has been valuable. And (Sinclair) is a fantastic starting point and the doors this (IMT program) has opened for me … when I’m finished with this, I’ll be able to go anywhere for any number of careers,” said Elliott.

