Sinclair College opens $1.2 million expansion of Mason campus for jobs training

The regional impact of Mason’s campus of Sinclair Community College recently got bigger as officials and the public celebrated a $1.2 million expansion of learning space.
More than 70 visitors and school officials attended the unveiling last week of renovated and expanded Industrial Maintenance and Technology (IMT) Lab at the college branch near Kings Island.
“This venture strengthens our ability to educate and train more people to meet high-demand workforce needs in sectors throughout southwest Ohio,” said Steve Johnson, president of Sinclair Community College. “It is an investment in our students’ futures and in the region’s workforce.”
Sinclair began the construction project in late 2020. The expanded lab, which increased its learning area by 335 percent from 1,392 square feet to 6059 square feet, “is now ready to train students for in-demand careers in automation and smart manufacturing” in southwest Ohio, said Johnson.
The Courseview Campus Center of the Dayton-based college, which is visible from Interstate 71 just south of the 741 interchange, is the southern most facility of the school and serves more than 1,400 students from Warren, Butler and northern Hamilton County at the Mason campus.
The campus opened in 2007.
Sinclair officials said students in the IMT program develop the knowledge and skillset required for installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting modern industrial machinery. They learn to solve practical maintenance problems, read, and interpret mechanical drawings, and interpret maintenance publications.
Officials said there are more than 4,000 industrial maintenance technician-related jobs in Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren Counties.
Each month, 235 jobs are posted in the 11-county region of southwest Ohio. That is 37 percent higher than the national average and students can earn over $42,000 per year starting out.
Madeline Iseli, senior vice president for advancement and regional strategy for Sinclair, said “enhancing and strengthening Sinclair’s IMT program will put more students on the path to well-paying, fulfilling careers.”
Sinclair student Connor Elliott left the public tour impressed and eager to learn in the new facility.
“My experience in this program has been valuable. And (Sinclair) is a fantastic starting point and the doors this (IMT program) has opened for me … when I’m finished with this, I’ll be able to go anywhere for any number of careers,” said Elliott.
(Photographer Nick Graham contributed to this story)