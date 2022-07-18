Man who stole $700K from local animal shelter to be sentenced in August

In addition, Taylor used the organization’s credit cards to make purchases, including paying his cell phone bill and making purchases at Kings Island.

“I think it just become a source of funds for him,” Baker said, adding there were also a number of purchases to Rural King and other businesses for Taylor’s farm.

Taylor also wrote checks to a fictitious vendor and when the animal friends board asked for some bank financials, he provided with them with falsified statements, Baker said.

Taylor is free on his own recognizance until sentencing.

The Animal Friends Humane Society Board released a statement about Taylor. In part, it read that Taylor “had exploited the trust we placed in him and used his training as a CPA and knowledge of our financial processes to steal from this organization.”