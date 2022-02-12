Man shot, killed by Monroe police; Ohio BCI investigating

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting of a man in Monroe on Friday, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.
The incident happened on Ohio 63 near the Speedway at New Garver Road. Gmoser said Monroe police called BCI to investigate right away.
Monroe police Officer Josh King confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting and the department would release more information soon.
In Other News
1
Middletown misses brownfield grant application deadline; city manager...
2
Talawanda athletic director: SWOC ‘weighing options’ after Edgewood...
3
Black History Month: Middletown school teaching students about local...
4
Butler County loses another leadership team member
5
Oxford Tomorrow: City leaders work on new comprehensive plan to guide...
About the Author