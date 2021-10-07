Man indicted on murder charge in Hamilton man’s beating death

Larry C. Ingram, 58, of the 400 block of Knightsbridge, was fatally assaulted at about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 29 apparently by a man who called 911 for help, but didn’t know where he was.

Kahreem G. Brown, 24, with no address listed, was initially charged with murder by Hamilton police and booked into the county jail. On Wednesday, Brown was indicted by a Butler County grand jury for murder and felonious assault.