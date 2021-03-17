Man indicted for December shooting death in Fairfield

Bijan Michelangelo Jabbari, 24, of Cherryhill Drive in Fairfield, was indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury for murder with a gun specification in the death of Benjamin Burrell on Dec.19.

Jabbari was also indicted for aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability, according to court records. He is currently in the DeSoto County, Fla. jail, where he was booked in on Dec. 30 for drug and weapons charges, according to the jail log.