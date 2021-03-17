Man indicted for December shooting death in Fairfield

A man has been indicted for a fatal Fairfield shooting in December.
Bijan Michelangelo Jabbari, 24, of Cherryhill Drive in Fairfield, was indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury for murder with a gun specification in the death of Benjamin Burrell on Dec.19.
Jabbari was also indicted for aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability, according to court records. He is currently in the DeSoto County, Fla. jail, where he was booked in on Dec. 30 for drug and weapons charges, according to the jail log.
Burrell, 35, was shot on Brittany Lane, where and police and emergency medical personnel were dispatched at 7:39 p.m. on Dec. 19. He was taken to Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The case has been assigned to Butler County Common Please Judge Keith Spaeth, but arraignment will not be set until extradition is considered.
Assistant Prosecutor Josh Muennich said Burrell was shot outside the entrance to his apartment building during a robbery. He was a manager at an area clothing store with no criminal record.
The crime is not drug-related, he said.