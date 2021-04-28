Man indicted for 2018 homicide of 16-year-old Hamilton girl

Townsend petitioned in April 2020 Butler County Common Please Judge Michael Oster, who presided over his robbery case, for an early release. It was denied.

Garcia-Tovar, of Hamilton, was fatally shot at 10:27 p.m. July 23 inside a car outside the Tyler’s Creek Apartments on Wildbranch Road in Fairfield Twp. She was transported to U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati by medical helicopter and was pronounced dead the next day.

A second gunshot victim, 21-year-old Joseph Goolsby, of Hamilton, was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several 911 calls were made at the time of the shooting, with one caller saying, “It was over in five (shots). It was like pop-pop-pop-pop-pop-pop.”

Garcia-Tovar had just graduated in May 2018 from Hamilton City Schools’ Miami School as part of that school’s independent learning program.