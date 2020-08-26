Man in Clearcreek Twp. fatal crash had meth in his system, report says

After the crash, witnesses went to check on the Abner and the driver of the Honda, 51-year-old Jeri Murray of Waynesville.

“Multiple witnesses believed they smelled odor of an alcoholic beverage on the driver of [the truck] or on his breath,” the report read. “Several witnesses indicated the driver of [the truck] was driving under the influence due to his driving and subsequent contact with him after the crash.”

Murray was pronounced dead at the scene. Abner suffered multiple broken ribs and facial lacerations and was taken to Kettering Medical Center, according to the report.

Medical records patrol obtained from the hospital showed that multiple drugs were present in Abner’s system, including amphetamines, benzodiazepines and cannabinoids, the report read.

In a supplemental report filed Aug. 20, OSHP detailed that a toxicology report showed Abner tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine alpha-hydroxyalprazolam and alprazolam. A blood alcohol analysis was negative.

A judge set bond at $100,000 for Abner Tuesday. He was also ordered to not have contact with the victim’s family, according to court records.