Man in Clearcreek Twp. fatal crash had meth in his system, report says

A man facing charges in a deadly June head-on crash in Clearcreek Twp. had methamphetamine in his system, according to a crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Tommy E. Abner was arraigned on aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence, driving while under an OVI suspension, a lane of travel violation and a seat belt violation charges in Warren County Court on Tuesday.
He is accused of driving while intoxicated June 18, when he drove a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado left of center on state Route 73 and hit a 2018 Honda Civic head on, according to the crash report.
The truck briefly went airborne and overturned, while the Honda spun around and stopped on the opposite side of the road.
Witnesses reported seeing Abner at a green traffic light at Bunnell Hill Road and that he “appeared to be flailing his arms in disorientation,” according to OSHP. Another witness said the truck went left of center twice, causing another vehicle to swerve to avoid the truck.
After the crash, witnesses went to check on the Abner and the driver of the Honda, 51-year-old Jeri Murray of Waynesville.
“Multiple witnesses believed they smelled odor of an alcoholic beverage on the driver of [the truck] or on his breath,” the report read. “Several witnesses indicated the driver of [the truck] was driving under the influence due to his driving and subsequent contact with him after the crash.”
Murray was pronounced dead at the scene. Abner suffered multiple broken ribs and facial lacerations and was taken to Kettering Medical Center, according to the report.
Medical records patrol obtained from the hospital showed that multiple drugs were present in Abner’s system, including amphetamines, benzodiazepines and cannabinoids, the report read.
In a supplemental report filed Aug. 20, OSHP detailed that a toxicology report showed Abner tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine alpha-hydroxyalprazolam and alprazolam. A blood alcohol analysis was negative.
A judge set bond at $100,000 for Abner Tuesday. He was also ordered to not have contact with the victim’s family, according to court records.