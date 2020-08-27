X

Man from alleged suspicious park activity in Middletown found, no charges filed

Three local organizations and the city of Middletown recently teamed up to repave a 41,000-square foot parking area at Smith Park. Light Up Middletown, the holiday drive-through lights display; the Ohio Balloon Challenge, a summer hot air balloon competition; and Middletown Youth Soccer Association each donated $10,000 to purchase the material needed to repair the lot centrally located in the park. The city’s street maintenance division used its labor and machinery to complete the project. RICK McCRABB/STAFF
Three local organizations and the city of Middletown recently teamed up to repave a 41,000-square foot parking area at Smith Park. Light Up Middletown, the holiday drive-through lights display; the Ohio Balloon Challenge, a summer hot air balloon competition; and Middletown Youth Soccer Association each donated $10,000 to purchase the material needed to repair the lot centrally located in the park. The city’s street maintenance division used its labor and machinery to complete the project. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

News | 49 minutes ago
By Lauren Pack

Middletown police have located and talked with a person who was part of an incident Sunday in Smith Park, and no charges will be filed.

Officer Conner Kirby was flagged down while patrolling the Tytus Avenue Park on Sunday evening by a woman reporting a man called out to an 11-year-old friend of her daughter and a 12-year-old friend with her and tried to get them to come to his truck.

ExplorePolice looking for suspect in Middletown drive-by shooting

The woman said the girls told her they were in the area of the skate park when a man in a white truck persistently waved them over and told them there was an albino squirrel he wanted them to see, according to the police report.

The officer was able to get a photo of the possible suspect vehicle, and it was identified when posted on social media.

Middletown Major Scott Reeve said Tuesday that police believe the man may be living in the truck, and detectives will be talking with him about the incident.

Reeve said that person had been located. He has no criminal background and “(committed) no act that would justify a charge.”

ExploreCase of 4 West Chester family murders: What’s the latest?

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.