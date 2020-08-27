Man from alleged suspicious park activity in Middletown found, no charges filed

Middletown police have located and talked with a person who was part of an incident Sunday in Smith Park, and no charges will be filed.
Officer Conner Kirby was flagged down while patrolling the Tytus Avenue Park on Sunday evening by a woman reporting a man called out to an 11-year-old friend of her daughter and a 12-year-old friend with her and tried to get them to come to his truck.
The woman said the girls told her they were in the area of the skate park when a man in a white truck persistently waved them over and told them there was an albino squirrel he wanted them to see, according to the police report.
The officer was able to get a photo of the possible suspect vehicle, and it was identified when posted on social media.
Middletown Major Scott Reeve said Tuesday that police believe the man may be living in the truck, and detectives will be talking with him about the incident.
Reeve said that person had been located. He has no criminal background and “(committed) no act that would justify a charge.”