Man from alleged suspicious park activity in Middletown found, no charges filed

Officer Conner Kirby was flagged down while patrolling the Tytus Avenue Park on Sunday evening by a woman reporting a man called out to an 11-year-old friend of her daughter and a 12-year-old friend with her and tried to get them to come to his truck.

The woman said the girls told her they were in the area of the skate park when a man in a white truck persistently waved them over and told them there was an albino squirrel he wanted them to see, according to the police report.