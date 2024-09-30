Breaking: Man facing several charges after large police presence in Middletown

A Middletown man was arrested Monday morning on several charges following a large police presence at an Orchard Street residence.

Matthew Blevins, 57, was in a truck on the front lawn of a house in the 1300 block of Orchard and initially refused to come out for officers, according to Sgt. Sam Allen. A resident at the house had a temporary restraining order against Blevins as part of an ongoing domestic dispute.

Officers were called to the residence about 8 p.m. and after the Special Response Unit arrived, Blevins came out of the truck. He is charged with violation of a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, and inducing panic and obstruction of official business, both misdemeanors.

He was booked in the Middletown Jail and is awaiting arraignment Monday afternoon in municipal court.

