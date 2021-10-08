journal-news logo
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Hamilton

By Lauren Pack
A Hamilton man was arrested Wednesday night after the SWAT team responded to his residence for a report of shots fired from an upstairs bedroom.

Police were called to the 800 block of Allen Avenue about 11:30 p.m. At the scene, officers saw a muzzle blast coming from the house, according to the police report. The person inside refused to come out, police said.

The SWAT team was called and attempted to make contact with the person. After about two hours, Cody W. Ash came out of the residence. According to the report, Ash admitted to shooting a gun from the window

Ash, 30, was charged with inducing panic and discharging firearms in the city, both misdemeanors. He is scheduled to be in Hamilton Municipal Court on Oct. 14.

