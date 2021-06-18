Man arrested after Butler County pursuit during which he jumped from moving truck

The officer pursued on foot as he ran toward the apartment complex and attempted to apprehend him. The officer suffered multiple injuries in the attempt to his left wrist, right palm, right forearm, both knees and right shoulder. He continued to pursue the suspect until the pain became too intense and called out his location to other officers responding to the scene.

The suspect was apprehended by a Miami University police officer in a nearby convenience store.

The original officer returned to the vehicle, where two passengers were inside. Both identified the suspect as the driver and said they had no knowledge of why he had fled. The registration on the truck returned to another vehicle. The officer then reported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect was charged with obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony due to injuries suffered by the officer. He also was charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, turn and stop signals, driving under suspension, driving without reasonable control and fictitious plates. He was taken to the Butler County Jail and the truck impounded.

In addition, a bag of suspected methamphetamine was found on the floor of the truck beneath where the suspect was sitting. It was to be sent to the lab for analysis with possible charges pending.