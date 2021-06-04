Man arrested after allegedly crashing into pole, striking officer in Hamilton

A Fairfield man was arrested on Thursday after crashing his vehicle in Hamilton, attempting to swallow a pill that fell from his pocket and striking a police officer, according to a police report.
Christian Olvera, 22, was arrested on charges including tampering with evidence, assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest after that incident that happened near the intersection of High and 10th streets.
Officers responded to the report of a crash at about 4:50 p.m. A vehicle struck a telephone pole, which snapped and caused electrical wires to fall, according to the report.
When officers arrived, Olvera was lying on his back, and when he reached for his wallet to give identification to officers, a pill fell from a jacket pocket, according to the report. Olvera tried to swallow the pill, so officers moved to restrain him.
During that process, Olvera struck one officer in the face and would not put his hands behind his back, according to the report. An officer used a Taser on him two times, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment for a drug overdose.