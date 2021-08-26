journal-news logo
Man arraigned for charges in drug death of Middletown couple

David Eugene Quinn
David Eugene Quinn

Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
20 hours ago
He was booked in Butler County Jail on Tuesday, has pretrial hearing scheduled for Sept. 9.

A man indicted earlier this summer for allegedly furnishing a Middletown couple with drugs that killed them was arraigned Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

David Eugene Quinn, 40, of Young Street, was indicted June 16 by a Butler County grand jury for two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, all felonies. Law enforcement had been looking for Quinn since the indictment was handed down.

Brandon McQueen, 38, and Rebecca McQueen, 42, were found dead Nov. 20, 2020, in their Auburn Street home by a family member, according to a Middletown Division of Police report. Drugs were found at the residence, including “four lines of a white powdery substance,” according to police.

Quinn is accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in their deaths.

Judge Keith Spaeth set a $100,000 for Quinn, who is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 9 for a pretrial hearing.

Quinn was arrested in Warren County and booked Tuesday into the Butler County Jail, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office ruled the McQueens died of toxicity from cocaine and fentanyl. The deaths were ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said a coroner’s ruling on manner of death is different than criminal law definitions, especially when people are supplying drugs to others.

“The coroner’s convention of language differs from the criminal usage of language,” Gmoser said. “Nobody is going to be able to defend that this was an accidental death as far as the law. As far as the coroner’s concerned, it is an accident. As far as prosecutors are concerned and the criminal law of Ohio is concerned, it’s a crime.”

“We are using every means possible to address the drug problem and hold people responsible that profit from people’s addiction,” said Middletown Police Maj. Scott Reeve said in June when the indictment was released.

