Man arraigned for charges in drug death of Middletown couple

Quinn was arrested in Warren County and booked Tuesday into the Butler County Jail, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office ruled the McQueens died of toxicity from cocaine and fentanyl. The deaths were ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said a coroner’s ruling on manner of death is different than criminal law definitions, especially when people are supplying drugs to others.

“The coroner’s convention of language differs from the criminal usage of language,” Gmoser said. “Nobody is going to be able to defend that this was an accidental death as far as the law. As far as the coroner’s concerned, it is an accident. As far as prosecutors are concerned and the criminal law of Ohio is concerned, it’s a crime.”

“We are using every means possible to address the drug problem and hold people responsible that profit from people’s addiction,” said Middletown Police Maj. Scott Reeve said in June when the indictment was released.