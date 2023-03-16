Man admits to assaulting woman found dead in car in Middletown

“Officers were advised the defendant was punching a female, later identified as Constance Reddix and that she was bleeding from the face,” according to the complaint filed by Detective Kristi Hughes. “The witness stated to officers that the defendant was last seen dragging Constance Reddix down the alley toward Central Avenue.”

A male caller told the dispatcher, “There’s somebody beating up an old lady behind Central State right now.”

He said he did not know the names of the people involved.

“You’all got to get there fast. She’s an old lady and she looks like she has health issues ... I just want to make sure she is okay,’ the caller said.

When officers responded, the were unable to locate anyone injured or a suspect.

On Tuesday, shortly after 10 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a man they believe was Dollar, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

That caller told dispatchers “there was a girl laying inside a car” at an auto body shop off of Yankee Road. He could not say the exact location. “She’s not responding or anything.”

The caller said he walked up on the vehicle and saw her inside, “I just called you as soon as I seen it. I don’t know nothing about the lady.”

He eventually disconnected after saying he knocked on the window and touched the door, but it was locked.

Officers were unable to locate the caller, the vehicle or the truck with the woman inside.

At 12:15 p.m., the male called again saying there was a woman in a car in a used car center.

“I don’t really know the street,” he said. Eventually he was able to give some landmarks, but disconnected after saying he was no longer in the area.

According to court document, Reddix was found by officers in an SUV in the parking lot of Mid-Western Auto Sales on South Verity Parkway.

Reddix’s death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy Wednesday and her cause of death is pending, according to the coroner’s office.

Dollar is housed in the Middletown City Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Middletown Municipal Court.

Dollar has a previous conviction for two counts of felonious assault involving two women and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2011.