Man accused of shooting girlfriend during fight in Eaton charged

Investigators obtained a search warrant and found a handgun in the creek area that matched a casing found in the backseat of the vehicle. A bullet also was found to have gone through the back seat and was lodged in a spare tire in the trunk, according to court records.

Witnesses at the home told police the couple got into an argument over alleged infidelity shortly before the shooting and were asked to leave, the affidavit read.

Noble then told officers he was handing the gun to the victim when the gun “accidentally” went off, according to court records.

“The defendant admitted to throwing the gun in the creek after the shooting and that his initial report was a lie because he was scared,” an affidavit read. “The defendant admitted the gun was on the front passenger seat when he grabbed it and ‘handed it to the victim’ barrel-first.”

Noble was scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday morning.