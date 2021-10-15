Madison coach wins world trophy, Middletown firefighters deliver 2 babies and more: 5 uplifting stories this week

Here’s a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week:
City unveils street sign for beloved police officer who served 44 years, 26 in Middletown schools
If not for two persistent police officers most Middletown residents may not have heard of Mike Davis.
He joined the Middletown Division of Police as a cadet in 1966 and served as a motorcycle police officer and narcotics detective. Years later, Harvey Poff approached Davis about taking over his position as a school police officer when he retired.
Davis had no interest in shifting roles, he said.
Madison football coach wins disabled world strongman trophy in London
With the heart of a world champion and a full-bodied spirit, the only thing missing from Madison High School assistant football coach Mike Diehl is his right arm.
Diehl, a former fireman who lost an arm in a 2015 fire truck accident, recently returned from an international disabled strongman competition in London, England with a first-place trophy.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Madison Twp. father of two, said through the international and American strongman competitions, he helps inspire the young athletes he coaches to see all challenges can be overcome.
Firefighters honored for delivering babies in 2 Middletown homes
Rich Morrett, emergency medical services director at Atrium Medical Center, said Middletown firefighters/paramedics “see death and destruction and what we can’t bring back.”
On Wednesday morning, two medic crews were honored for delivering babies last month.
“Bringing a life in the world is something that needs celebrated,” Morrett told the firefighters. “In that aspect, you not only have one patient, but two you are caring for.”
Madison graduate who was Top 10 in national talent search returns for performance this weekend
Those who watched Tyler Evick start his singing and acting career on local stages and those who want to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a professional performer, will have an opportunity Saturday night.
Evick, 36, a 2004 Madison High School graduate, will perform “Through My Lens: A Cabaret” at Madison High. He called the performance “a journey” through his personal life and performing career.
The cabaret features music from various Broadway classics including “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables,” “West Side Story,” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” He expects to sing about 15 tunes.
Local musicians to perform in France as part of sister-city program with Cincinnati
Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley, local singer and voice teacher, is part of a select group of area musicians invited to perform and give master classes in Nancy, France as part of a sister-city cultural exchange program with Cincinnati.
MacKenzie-Thurley left Hamilton on Friday and will serve as a jazz ambassador, along with pianist Phil DeGreg, for the 30th anniversary of the union between the cities. MacKenzie-Thurley and DeGreg will be accompanied by Laura Gentry, president of Jazz Alive and board member of the Cincinnati-Nancy France Sister City Association.
“I feel very humbled to be asked to be a jazz ambassador on behalf of our city. It’s an extraordinary opportunity to be able to go and present jazz history and perform for the people of our sister city,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
‘It’s sort of surreal’: Edgewood honors Olympic gold medalist Zach Apple at Friday football game
TRENTON -- It seemed on Friday that the only group of people who didn’t pose for photos with Zach Apple at Edgewood High School’s Kumler Field were the Cougar and Talawanda Brave football teams.
Edgewood enjoyed one of the most impressive Homecoming football games in Southwest Ohio history on Friday. Not only did the Cougars swarm over Talawanda for a crucial 49-14 Southwest Ohio Conference win, they celebrated the return of a graduate who had earned two Olympic gold medals.
Not many local schools can say that.
