Madison graduate who was Top 10 in national talent search returns for performance this weekend

His love of the theater and performing started in the community Summer Youth Theater and at Madison High. His musical debut was on the stage of the Sorg Opera House in the Middletown Lyric Theater’s production of “Oliver” when he was 6.

He last performed at Madison High about 10 years ago, he said. He’s looking forward to performing in front of family, friends and those who enjoy Broadway show tunes.

“It will be great sharing where I nurtured this talent,” he said.

After high school, Evick graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville where he lives. He works for a health care company and still chases his musical dreams. He recently scored a Top 10 spot in an international talent search called Give My Regards …, courtesy of the New York-based Spot-On Arts Academy, an online school where aspiring talents can connect with established artists.

He then was a Top 6 finalist and performed with a group of Broadway and TV stars at a New York venue. Although he didn’t win the contest, he called the experience “really cool.”

Evick was asked what advice he’d give others in the entertainment business: “Never stop learning, never stop pursuing your dreams. Keep plugging away and working on it.”

Caption Tyler Evick. CONTRIBUTED

HOW TO GO

WHAT: “Through My Lens, A Cabaret.” featuring Madison High School graduate Tyler Evick

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Madison High School, 5797 West Alexandria Road

HOW MUCH: $20 for adults, $15 for students

TICKETS: www.throughmylens.eventbrite.com